Are you going to receive a bank deposit? Don’t worry, Not all transfers are monitored by the Tax Administration Service (SAT), nor are they necessarily subject to the payment of tax.s. So it is likely that this information will interest you.

In other words, although staying outside the legal system will always generate uncertainty, not all money movements are supervised by the SAT.

The SAT has repeatedly indicated that the information circulating about charging taxes for cash deposits made in banking institutions is false.. It is pertinent to clarify that all those deposits that are made for expenses from parents to children or vice versa, payments for catalog sales (cosmetics, kitchen and household utensils, essential oils, among others), batches or personal loans are not monitored, nor does it charge any type of tax.

Nor does it do so when the maximum amount to receive and make cash deposits is 15 thousand pesos per month.according to the ISR Law, If it were the opposite, banking institutions are obliged to notify the SAT..

Therefore, it is important that the entire population knows the tax provisions and information corresponding to the contribution regime of which they are part, and that Only financial institutions will be able to provide monthly information on those taxpayers who are under an audit, inspection or review process by the SAT..

So, What does the SAT check? Only in those audits that inconsistencies between expenses and income are detectedthe SAT may request information on your deposits from financial institutions that have this information, to avoid tax fraud.

For example, if you earn 10 thousand pesos that are deposited into your bank account, but you pay a card of 8 thousand without using that income, that is, with cash; A fiscal discrepancy will be generated about the origin of the resources and that is considered by the SAT as an insolvency that may eventually require investigation.

The SAT carries out approximately 10 thousand audits a year; The information declared by taxpayers regarding the bank deposits received is reviewed and compared with the data provided by financial institutions on a monthly basis for a more exact inspection.. This allows audits to be streamlined and more efficient and, therefore, combat tax evasion more expeditiously.

The best thing, of course, is to regularize your tax situation before the SAT and do what is appropriate in your tax obligations..

