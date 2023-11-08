Tax responsibilities in Mexico apply to all those who have a commercial activity or mobilize resources and, if you are a natural person, in your Annual Declaration, you have the right to file some personal deductions that the Tax Administration Service (SAT) stipulates to reduce your tax cost.

What are personal deductions?

These are the expenses that as a taxpayer you have the right to reduce from your cumulative income in the Annual Declaration for the year..

Personal deductions are:

Health

Medical, dental and professional services fees in psychology and nutrition*. They are deductible if they are provided by people with a professional title, legally issued and registered by the competent educational authorities.

Hospital expenses and medicines included in hospital bills*. Pharmacy receipts are not applicable.

Nurse fees*.

Analysis, clinical studies*.

Purchase or rental of devices for the recovery or rehabilitation of the patient*.

Prosthesis*.

Purchase of graduated optical lenses to correct visual effects*.

Premiums for medical expenses insurance, complementary or independent of health services provided by public social security institutionsl.

These health expenses will be deductible when they have been made for you, your spouse or partner, your parents, grandparents, children and grandchildren.

Education

1. Tuitions in private educational institutions with official validity of studies. From preschool level to high school or equivalent, for the following amounts (annual deduction limit)*:

Preschool: 14,200 pesos

Primary: 12,900 pesos

Secondary: 19,900 pesos

Technical professional: 17,100 pesos

Baccalaureate or its equivalent: 24,500 pesos

To make this benefit effective, you need to have the corresponding proof of payment.. When you make payments in the same fiscal year, for the same person, for educational services corresponding to two educational levels, the annual deduction limit that you can reduce is the one that corresponds to the greater amount of the two levels, regardless of whether it is the level that concluded or the one that started.

Fees for registration or re-registration cannot be deductible.

2. School transportation, only if it is mandatory*.

Others

Funeral expenses for your spouse or partner, as well as for your parents, grandparents, children and grandchildrenyou can make them with any means of payment and you must have the invoice.

Real interest accrued and effectively paid on mortgage loans, intended for your home, contracted with the financial system, INFONAVIT or FOVISSSTE, among othersand provided that the credit granted does not exceed seven hundred and fifty thousand investment units.

Donations given to institutions authorized to receive donations. They will not be onerous or remunerative (they will not be granted as payment or in exchange for services received). The amount of the donations will not exceed 7% of the cumulative income that served as the basis for calculating the income tax of the previous year, before applying the personal deductions corresponding to said year.

Complementary retirement contributions made in the voluntary contributions subaccount of your personal retirement plans (Afore).

Payment of local taxes on salarieswhose rate does not exceed 5 percent.

* Payment of these expenses must be made by taxpayer’s nominative check, electronic funds transfer, credit, debit or service card. The deduction does not apply if the payment was made in cash.

You can obtain a favorable balance if you present your deductions in your Annual Return.

The total amount of personal deductions (except medical expenses due to incapacity and disability, donations, voluntary contributions and complementary retirement contributions, as well as tax incentives) cannot exceed five Annual Measurement and Update Units (UMA) or 15% of the total. of your income, including exempt income, whichever is less.

For more information, consult the tax provisions applicable to the regime that corresponds to you, where you can specifically check the legal regulations of your activity.

With information from the SAT

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions