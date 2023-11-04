“You lend me and I will transfer you”, this is a common phrase and the economic transaction that is made between the accounts of two people It usually tends to be of few pesos, nothing “significant”, so it is believed that this movement of resources is not supervised by the Tax Administration Service (SAT), but is this so?

Actually There is no categorization of bank accounts that are auditable and non-controllable for the SAT. That is, for the tax authority All bank accounts and the deposits made by them are subject to tax scrutiny and the law protects it..

So if, Every peso that is deposited and transferred to your bank account, no matter how minimal, can be subject to review by the SAT, since for the organization, it does not exist in a bank secretary..

Each deposit that you receive and that does not have an accounting record or, failing that, the respective tax payment on that resource has not been recorded, could be considered by the SAT as undeclared income and, therefore, subject to review..

In other words, Every natural person must consider the concepts on which they are deposited in their bank accounts, as well as be responsible for their fiscal situation before the country’s tax authority, the SAT..

It should not be forgotten that it is necessary for the entire population to know the tax provisions and information corresponding to the contribution regime of which they are part.and that only financial institutions will be able to provide monthly information on those taxpayers who are under an audit, inspection or review process by the SAT.

Only in those audits that detect inconsistencies between expenses and income, the SAT may request information on your deposits from financial institutions that have this information, to avoid tax fraud..

The most important thing is that each account holder seeks accounting advice to know what their situation is and not get into trouble..

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions