It seems that there are two absolute truths that govern people’s lives: we will all die and we must all pay taxes. From these two unquestionable events it seems that no one escapes y Even the strangest services, which you would not even imagine, must also report their activity to the tax authority in Mexicothe Tax Administration Service (SAT).

Through a tool that the SAT has, known as “Catalog of products and services”, a taxpayer can identify the key of the product or service they wish to invoice; so, in essence, If the activity is described there, the treasury has a tax obligation.

This is how you can know that services such as those provided by witches, sorcerers, healers, shamans and any “holistic” work must report their activityaccording to the same SAT reported when expanding its catalog so that these professions issue invoices in recent months.

Therefore, People who perform this type of services must be registered in the SAT and declare the income they receive to pay the corresponding taxes. like any other service provider, including ISR and VAT.

These services are found in the Health Services division, in the Alternative and Holistic Medicine group, in the classes: Healers, Homeopathic Practice and Herbal Treatments from the aforementioned SAT catalogue.

The most recommended is regularize your situation and comply with your tax obligations. Get in touch with a specialist to guide you.

