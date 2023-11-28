He Service tax administration (SAT) remembered that There are items that can be deductible from the payment of taxes, specifically the Income Tax (ISR)..

Yeah, funeral cats, for example, are one of the concepts on which a tax refund can be requested and here we share more details.

What are personal deductions?

These are the expenses that as a taxpayer you have the right to reduce from your cumulative income in the Annual Declaration for the year..

Funeral expenses

Tax responsibilities in Mexico apply to all those who have a commercial activity or mobilize resources and, if you are an individual, in your Annual Declaration, you have the right to present some personal deductions that the SAT stipulates to reduce your tax cost.

Personal deductions include:

Funeral expenses for your spouse or partner, as well as for your parents, grandparents, children and grandchildren, you can pay them with any means of payment and you must have the invoice.

The payment of these expenses must be made by taxpayer’s nominative check, electronic funds transfer, credit, debit or service card. The deduction does not apply if the payment was made in cash.

You can obtain a credit balance if you present your deductions in your Annual Return.

The total amount of personal deductions (except medical expenses due to incapacity and disability, donations, voluntary contributions and complementary retirement contributions, as well as tax incentives) cannot exceed five Annual Measurement and Update Units (UMA) or 15% total of your incomeincluding those exempt, whichever is less.

For more information, consult the tax provisions applicable to the regime that corresponds to you, where you can specifically check the legal regulations of your activity.

With information from the SAT

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions