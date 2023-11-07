If you are new to the world of tax payment You may wonder what billing is for. You should know that there are people who are obliged to invoice most of their purchases to the Tax Administration Service (SAT)this with the objective of justifying the expenses.

If you are starting your working life or if your current job asked you for invoices for your purchases, it is important that you understand the benefits and responsibilities of doing so so that you can take advantage of it.

The invoice contains important tax information, which is sufficiently valid for the SAT in case you need to justify any purchase, income or expense.

Among the benefits of issuing an invoice is that it serves to make a guarantee effective, prove the property or good you purchased; check some expense as part of a budget or to document certain accounting.

Furthermore, the SAT explains that the expenses that an individual can deduct are:

Medical expenses Funeral expenses Donations Tuition fees Complementary contributions Insurance premiums School transportation Mortgage loans Savings accounts

Invoices are essential to verify these expenses and thus be able to deduct them in your annual declaration and obtain a favorable balance, which you can request back from the SAT.

MM

