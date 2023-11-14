Until January 2022, in Mexico, payments to the Tax Administration System (SAT) They did not include taxes that are known in the world as “strange”, however, There are some that attract attention because they seem absurd.

For example, the payment of tenure applies to the vehicle ownership and varies according to the state of the country; he junk food tax o foods with high calorie content was implemented to combat obesity in Mexico; and what to say about the one charged for sugary drinkswhich came into force in 2014 to fight against excessive consumption that also leads to health problems.

But the taxes vary over time, and in the country some have been applied that have been considered strange, or that Nowadays no one imagines paying.

For example, historical scholars have spoken of a time when collecting taxes based on income and wealth was a challenge, and singular contributions to tax luxury objects and visible goods.

These measures, for example, included the taxes on doors and windows, dogs, carts and horses, and contrary to what is often said, they were not only a reality in Mexico during the government of the former president Antonio Lopez de Santa Annabut they derived from a international trend inspired by European taxation of the 17th centuryor at least that is what historian Héctor Strobel stated for the magazine Relatos e Historias en México.

Taxes on the possession of doors and windows arose in England, and spread to countries such as France, Sweden, Spain and the Netherlands. This charge led some to close the ones they had in their homes so as not to pay so much.

This money was collected in other countries in America, which included Mexico, as part of a strategy that sought to heal finances after the War of Independence.

The measure was imposed by Santa Anna in 1854 under the name “tax on exterior lights.”

Tariffs were also charged for each dog in 1853; this is still paid in some countries, in fact.

Other taxes that were collected were on horses and carts (and which can be considered precursors of vehicle ownership), and they also have European origin.

Contrary to what is believed, says the article by Héctor Strobel, these taxes They did not cause discomfort in people, but they do talk about the influence of Europe in the construction of the Mexican tax system.

