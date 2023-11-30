He Tax Administration Service (SAT) could implement sanctions for taxpayers who do not yet have their Tax Mailbox or who do not have any updated means of contact as of January 1, 2024.

The above is because the SAT previously gave a notice where it designated a deadline to carry out these actions. October 2, 2023 was defined as the day for updating this information and the omission could result in a fine between $3,420 and $10,260 Mexican pesos, this is established in articles 86-C and 86-D of the Federal Tax Code (CFF).

However, it is still possible to make the indicated modifications to avoid any type of fine. The Tax Mailbox is the SAT’s digital tool to send official notifications and communications to taxpayers. in a safe way.

How to activate the Tax Mailbox?

First you need to enter the SAT portal with the password or e.firma. Here you must select the “Tax Mailbox” option. Following this, you must fill out the forms with email addresses and a cell phone. Upon accepting the request, the system will verify the data within 72 hours. Finally, you will have to validate the email address and confirm your cell phone number through an activation code.

