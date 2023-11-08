Do you have problems with the Service tax administration (SAT)? Have your bank accounts been frozen and you don’t know why? You must act quickly and contact the tax authority in Mexico to find out the reason and prevent the problem from increasing.

If your accounts were frozen and you cannot access your resources, it is a bad sign. Here we explain In what cases does this action take place, what can you do to find out what happened, as well as preventive measures to prevent a block from occurring?.

When does the SAT freeze bank accounts due to tax debts?

According to the same SAT, The immobilization of bank deposits means that they cannot be used, even for the amount of the updated debt and its accessories. This happens when:

You have tax debts and at the time you did not file a means of defense or, the final resolution was in favor of the SAT, consequently, the authority exercises the collection and directly requests the commercial banking institutions to immobilize and transfer the resources that locates in your name, up to the amount of your updated tax debts and their accessories (surcharges, fines and execution expenses).

You have tax debts subject to some means of defense and there is an obligation to guarantee them, and you have not offered any guarantee, consequently, the authority orders the multiple banking institutions to immobilize sufficient deposits to guarantee up to the amount of your debts updated tax records and their accessories (surcharges, fines and execution expenses).

If that’s the case, The taxpayer has the option of requesting that his bank deposits not be frozen and offering, in exchange, some other type of guaranteeas they are:

Deposit in money or letter of credit issued by an authorized banking institution

Secure the mortgage

Bond granted by authorized institution

Solidarity obligation assumed by a third party who verifies its suitability and solvency

But in the administrative proceedings

Securities or credit portfolio of the taxpayer himself

How can I know why the SAT frozen my bank accounts?

Go to the SAT offices closest to your tax domicile, so they can inform you if the cause of the immobilization is because you are responsible for tax debts pending payment or that you have not guaranteed..

How can I prevent the SAT from freezing my bank accounts?

Pay the tax debts that are notified to you, or in the event that you file a means of defense, guarantee them sufficiently.

You should not forget that the SAT notifies you of this act via tax mailbox or in person.as long as this tax authority has a record of your email or you can be reached at your tax address, otherwise the notification is made by court.

With information from the SAT

