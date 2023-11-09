understand your Fiscal obligations and carrying them out in the best way is one of the financial decisions that will help you avoid having any type of problem with the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

Likewise, it is important to understand what are the possible fines or sanctions that this institution could apply in the event of violation of any law. That is why you will immediately be able to know the circumstances in which the SAT could take money directly from your bank accounts.

The SAT can take these types of measures if you do not comply with your debts and there is no type of intermediary defense, they They have the power to mobilize various mechanisms to receive these resources. This is how they could freeze your account and take the following actions:

They could order banking institutions to transfer deposits up to the amount of your tax debts. These institutions inform the SAT of the amount of deposits transferred to the Federation Treasury. The SAT makes the notification, either by tax mailbox or in person.

If the amount transferred exceeds your debt with the SAT, you can make a clarification with the necessary documents to receive the refund of this difference, however, they can legally keep the total of your tax debt.

