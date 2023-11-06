He Service tax administration (SAT) is the tax authority in Mexico in which Each taxpayer must account for their economic activity. Given this responsibility, The procedures carried out in the agency are necessary for manyand although most can be done virtually, there are some that can only be done in personso it is important to make an appointment to attend one of the organization’s headquarters.

This is how the SAT reported this Monday that the availability of care in modules and offices from November 6 to 10, 2023 in Mexico it is:

High availability 93 percent

Average availability 5 percent

Low availability 2 percent

While in Jalisco:

ADSC Jalisco “1” Guadalajara

High availability, 1 to 10 business days

ADSC Jalisco “2” Guadalajara South

High availability, 1 to 10 business days

ADSC Jalisco “3” Zapopan

High availability, 1 to 10 business days

MST Autlán de Navarro

Average availability, 11 to 20 business days

MST Cd. Guzmán

High availability, 1 to 10 business days

MST Lagos de Moreno

High availability, 1 to 10 business days

MST Ocotlán

High availability, 1 to 10 business days

MST Puerto Vallarta

High availability, 1 to 10 business days

MST Tepatitlán

Low availability, more than 21 business days

Availability indicates the estimated time in which appointments are obtained at each office. If there is no availability at the moment, an appointment can be made in the Virtual Queue..

Since November 1, 2021, the modality called virtual queue was made available to users, which is a facility for taxpayers to receive notification of a service space as soon as there is availabilitysince it is an automated process in which spaces are constantly released for all the services provided by the SAT. The taxpayer can accept or reject it within a maximum period of 24 hours.

The SAT reminded taxpayers:

All the procedures on the SAT they are free

If they sell you an appointment, report it

The SAT guarantees your appointment through Fila Virtual

Elderly people, people with disabilities and pregnant women or nursing minors do not require an appointment. to attend to your procedures

Only registration to the RFC and the generation of the electronic signature require in-person attention. If you already have them, you can carry out any other procedure from the SAT portal, virtual office or through the SAT ID

