The tax authority in Mexico is the Service tax administration (SAT), so Many Mexican women who do not have regulation in their financial activities fear it, for example, when making a bank transfer.. Staying outside the legal system will always generate uncertaintyso here we share details about the amount and number of times you can make a transfer.

How many transfers per day can you make?

The SAT reviews each fiscal movement that is made through a banking or financial entity, especially those that are made in cash.but If the transfer is electronic, there is no established limit as such..

There is also no specific amount to send., that is, you can send multiple times with different quantities in a normal range; but strong amounts will attract the attention of the SAT algorithm, which will focus its attention on it and its origin; hence It is better to ask for accounting advice from an expert to avoid problems.

You should not forget that some banks do restrict the amount of money to send and the timeso you need to review the particular conditions of the service.

The SAT checks everything

It is important to remember that There is no categorization of bank accounts that are auditable and non-controllable for the SAT. In other words, for the tax authority All bank accounts and the deposits made by them are subject to tax scrutiny and the law protects it..

So if, Every peso that is deposited and transferred to your bank account, no matter how minimal, can be subject to review by the SATsince for the organization, there is no bank secretary.

Each deposit that you receive and that does not have an accounting record or, failing that, the respective tax payment on that resource has not been recorded, could be considered by the SAT as undeclared income and, therefore, subject to review..

In other words, every natural person must consider the concepts on which they are deposited in their bank accounts, as well as be responsible for their tax situation before the country’s tax authority, the SAT.

