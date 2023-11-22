In Mexico, from when a person reaches the age of majority (18 years) must register in the Federal Taxpayer Registry on a mandatory basis, This is established in the Tax Reforms announced by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

The above was established, since that age is estimated to be close to being economically active, so if you are 18 years old or older and you are already part of a formal job or have your own businesses, you are obliged to comply with certain tax obligations towards the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

For the purpose of the above It is important to know what your tax situation is, According to the SAT, it refers to a document that is usually requested when you start your first job or is used to update your tax data in the job you already have. This document has information such as the tax regime you are in, activities you engage in, the time you have subscribed to the Federal Taxpayer Regime, among other personal data.

How to obtain proof of tax status without a password?

As you can see, proof of tax status is quite important and to request it you are sometimes asked for a password, but if you forget it, the SAT has implemented a tool with which you can request this document without the need for your password.

To use this SAT tool you will need your Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) number, an email, a telephone number and your INE credential and you can do it using your cell phone or a computer.

The Tax Administration Service tool It’s called SAT ID and you only need to follow the steps that we will share below to be able to request your proof of tax situation:

You must iGo to the official SAT ID page or download the application On your cellphone. Once inside, select the option that says “obtain proof of tax situation with CIF” and click start. To advance with the process you must write your RFC and an email and then click continue. On the next page you will be asked to select an official identification method, you can choose between INE, professional ID and passport. Recommendation: select INE. Subsequently, you will be asked to take a photo of the identification, make sure that the photo is in the best possible quality, that all the data is legible, the photograph is on both sides. After that, you will need to confirm your identity, to do this you will record a video of your face reciting a text that will be given to you automatically in this step. Finally, you will be shown a box where you will be asked to sign and that’s it.

