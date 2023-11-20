El Buen Fin is taking place this weekend of November 17 to 20 and it is important to know that not only can you take advantage of the offers, but there are also certain tax benefits that can be obtained by invoicing some purchases.

Invoicing your purchases can help you when doing the necessary paperwork to file your annual tax return. Besides, It is possible to opt for certain benefits when you need a product guarantee.

The main benefit you get when making these invoices is that you allow the SAT to recognize the movement of the money you spend.

What benefits can I obtain with the invoicing of my purchases?

Tax return: When the time comes to declare, the process will be faster because it will be easier to include complementary information.

Guarantee: the invoice remains within your SAT account so it will be easy to obtain it in case you need to validate a guarantee, this can also be a good option in case you throw away the purchase receipt.

Prove your assets: the invoices are valid enough to prove a product and for the SAT to grant its approval.

Check expenses: Invoices are great allies for keeping track of your expenses.

Tax deduction: the SAT can give you a favorable balance in the annual declaration in case of work or health expenses during the Buen Fin.

The sellers will be responsible for issuing the invoice for your purchase.this is why you should not forget to request it when making purchases online and in establishments.

