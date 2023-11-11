There is still time for the Annual statement of natural persons, but taking advantage of the fact that the end of the year is coming, and with it the bonus, you probably want to save a little money to pay the fees of the accountant who will assist you with this procedure before the Tax Administration Service (SAT).).

So take note to know How much could an accountant charge you for carrying out this procedure before the SAT?.

If the service sought is only for one activity, such as making an Annual Declaration before the SAT, to disclose information about the income and other tax details that the individual generated; The price can be set by:

Percentage: the accountant collects his fees based on the balance in favor of the clientwhich can go from 10 to 15 percent.

Hour: Counter charges for the time used in carrying out the procedureset according to the professional’s monthly salary divided by the time he will spend with the client.

Permanent: most accountants They already have a table with the prices of each of the services they offer. In the case of annual declarations, they can charge between 500 and 1,500 pesos.

Of course, it is best to comply with tax obligations. Although it is one more fixed expense that must be budgeted in commercial activity, It is much cheaper than a sanction made by the SAT and the peace that having a pending tax matter with the tax authority will take away from you.. Find an accountant that fits your possibilities and agree to a fee with him or her for the benefit of both parties.

