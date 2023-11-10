We must all fulfill our responsibilities before the Tax Administration Service (SAT). But not only the desire is enough, but also the knowledge to do it. That’s why, The most common thing is to use an accountant and be in good standing with the treasury. It is an investment that gives peace in the future. But How much does it cost to contract accounting with a professional in the field?

According to the Cronoshare portal The price of an accounting service nationwide is between 500 and 6 thousand pesos, approximately. The price variatione due to the type of client, the contracted services or the financial activity they have.

They add that If the accounting service is for individuals, the cost is between 500 and 900 pesos per month. Although billing volume could influence ratesThat is, the greater the generation of invoices, the higher the price for providing the service.

Furthermore, they ensure that If the accounting service is online, the cost decreases and tends to be cheaper than a face-to-face one. “The average price of hiring an online accounting advisor is approximately $700 MXN. However, depending on the type of client and the procedure to be carried out, the rate could increase or decrease,” says the specialized site.

If the service sought is only for one activity, such as making an annual declaration before the SAT, to disclose information about the income and other tax details that the individual generated; The price can be set by:

Percentage: the accountant collects his fees based on the balance in favor of the clientwhich can go from 10 to 15 percent.

Hour: Counter charges for the time used in carrying out the procedureset according to the professional’s monthly salary divided by the time he will spend with the client.

Permanent: most accountants They already have a table with the prices of each of the services they offer. In the case of annual declarations, they can charge between 500 and 1,500 pesos.

Of course, it is best to comply with tax obligations. Although it is one more fixed expense that must be budgeted in commercial activity, It is much cheaper than a sanction made by the SAT and the peace that having a pending tax matter with the tax authority will take away from you.. Find an accountant that fits your possibilities and agree to a fee with him or her for the benefit of both parties.

OA

