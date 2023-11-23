Participating in lottery draws is common for those seeking a substantial prizealthough the probabilities are low. Melate, for example, offers 1 in 32 million for the jackpot and 1 in eight for any prize.

If fortune smiles and you win a prize, it is crucial to keep in mind that the SAT withholds certain taxes. The National Lottery indicates that any prize won is subject to the “Raffle and Sweepstakes Tax”, with a 1% withholding going to the federal government.

Tax withholding varies by state. In the Mexico CityFor example, a 6% tax, adding a total of 7% with the federal tax. Other states have their own rates, such as Morelos with 5%, Durango with 5.95%, and Zacatecas with 1.65%.

It is essential to consider andThis tax aspect when participating in raffles, since it directly affects the final amount that the winner You will enjoy. In addition, the winner has a period of 60 calendar days after each drawing to claim their prize, although it is recommended to review the specific information about the validity on the back of each ticket.

