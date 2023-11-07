By being part of the labor sector in Mexico, all workers automatically acquire certain commitments and tax obligations before the Tax Administration Service (SAT).. The above is due to the fact that an economic activity is carried out that generates income and for which tax must be paid to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

Under this context, it is required to be up to date with contributions, otherwise this will generate tax debts before the SAT, since these obligations must be fulfilled in a timely manner.

For this reason and so that you are not left in doubt, below we share with you how you can verify if you do not have any debt with this institution.

How do I know if I have debts on the SAT?

It is important to mention that this operation can be carried out online or by going directly to the offices of the Tax Administration Service. However, if you want to avoid the lines and wait for an appointment, learn how to make the online consultation here.

The first thing you should do is enter the SAT portal at www.sat.gob.mx, once you have accessed, You will select the option that says “tax debts.”

Below you will see the options that are displayed, where You will click on the one that says “pay your tax debts in installments or in a single deferred payment”, To enter, you will be asked for your Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) number and your password.

Once inside, you must follow the following steps:

Enter the Tax Credits / Services / Payment format (total) section and a list of the credits you have pending payment will appear; In the box, select one or more tax credits that you want to pay. Select the Generate payment format button, or Cancel if necessary. Save it or print it for payment. Consult the Additional Information section, so that you know other modalities to obtain your form for payment of federal taxes (capture line).

The consequences of not complying with your payment could be staining your history in the Credit Bureau or suffering a seizure, a decision made by the tax authority in case you do not pay when you have to pay.

