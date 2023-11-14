It may be thought that employees are exempt from complying with obligations before the SAT because they normally It is believed that patterns carry all these processesHowever, there are various circumstances that could make changes to your financial responsibilities.

In principle, there are some duties that must be fulfilled no matter what with the Tax Administration Service, such as the processing of the RFC, the updating of personal data or the suspension or resumption of activities.

An employee is the natural person who receives salaries and other benefits derived from subordinate personal work and for these there are various circumstances that may require submitting an annual declaration.

In which cases must the annual declaration be submitted?

By having income of more than 400 thousand pesos in the year. If you requested that your employer not file your annual return. If you stopped providing services before December 31. In case of having other cumulative income When receiving income from retirement, pension, liquidation or any worker’s compensation.

On the other hand, it is important to know that individuals have the right to present deductions in the annual return.

How can I make deductions as an employee?

The SAT website indicates which expenses are considered personal deductions. The amount of these deductions cannot exceed 15% of your total incomeexcept for medical expenses, retirement contributions and tax incentives.

In order to proceed with this process It is important to have proof of payment of those expenses that you want to deduct and all this is presented on the SAT Portal.

The expenses that fall under these terms are those linked to health, education, funeral expenses, donations to authorized institutions and complementary retirement contributions.

