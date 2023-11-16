The use of the Tax Mailbox is a means of communication designed by the Tax Administration Service (SAT) to have interaction with taxpayers and since 2020 it is mandatory for individuals and legal entities..

Through this mechanism, the tax authority can send you important information to comply with your tax obligationsmake notifications of any act or administrative resolution or request information and You will be able to carry out tax procedures, comply with requirements, present notices and consult your tax situation in a secure, confidential and personalized way..

For that reason, Failure to enable it can cause problems for the taxpayer and generate fines.so it is important to take the following information into consideration.

Who is and who is not required to enable the Tax Mailbox?

All natural and legal persons registered in the RFC, except:

Natural persons without tax obligations, without economic activity and suspended. In this case, enabling the Tax Mailbox is optional

Legal entities that are before the RFC with a suspended tax situationyou will have the option to enable the Tax Mailbox

Individuals and legal entities who are before the RFC with a canceled tax situation will be relieved of enabling the Tax Mailbox

How much is the fine for not enabling the Tax Mailbox?

Pursuant to Section 86-C and 86-D of the Fiscal Code of the Federation, The infraction for not enabling the Tax Mailbox, not registering or not updating the means of contact, will be a fine of 3,420.00 to 10,260.00 pesos..

For the application of said sanction, an extension is extended until January 1, 2024in accordance with the Sixth Transitory Article of the Miscellaneous Fiscal Resolution 2023 and its Annexes 1, 5, 8, 15, 19, 26 and 27, published in the DOF on December 27, 2022.

And if you do not enable the Tax Mailbox or indicate the wrong means of contact, what repercussions does it have for you?

By not enabling the Tax Mailbox or indicating erroneous or non-existent contact means, It will be understood that you oppose the notification and the authority may send you administrative acts or resolutions through another notification channel (states). in accordance with the provisions of article 134, section III of the Federal Tax Code. Besides, infringing behavior is configured.

Enable your Tax Mailbox in 3 steps

Enter sat.gob.mxclick on the Tax Mailbox button and Access with your Password or e.signature

Choose the Settings option and fill out the contact media form. Register your email and cell phone

Confirm your contact methods. For the email, click on the link that will be sent to your email and for the cell phone, enter the code sent to your phone via SMS in the contact media form. You must enter your Tax Mailbox, Configuration option and register the code where it reads “Capture the activation code that we sent you by SMS”. Click on the button Continue and done

Remember that to complete the process, It is necessary to confirm the registration of your media within 72 hours.

If you have questions, call 55 6272-2728 or go to sat.gob.mx

With information from the Tax Administration Service

OA

