The Tax Administration Service (SAT) has a list containing taxpayers who are in default with their fiscal responsibilities, that is, have firm, enforceable, non-located, canceled debts or those that have a conviction for a tax crime, and for which some tax credit has been forgiven.

The interesting thing about this matter is that the list of non-compliant and forgiven SAT taxpayers is not only in the power of the tax authority, but any natural or legal person who wants to know it can do so.only with the RFC data and name of those indicated.

How to consult the list of defaulted and forgiven taxpayers?

Enter using the Home button

Select the name of the case of your query

Download the document generated by the system, or,

Consult information about a particular taxpayer

Capture the RFC or name

Click on the search option

Additional Information

If you want to make a specific query on the list of taxpayers, capture the RFC or name of the taxpayer you are looking for.

The RFC and the name of the taxpayer must be noted completely.

If you wish to make a clarification, enter it through the tax mailbox..

Keep in mind that the list of non-compliant taxpayers is continually updatedso the published data may vary from one date to another.

Business days do not include Saturdays, Sundays and mandatory holidays.

If I am considered a non-compliant taxpayer and my data is published, can anyone who consults the list see my data?

Your data will be seen by anyone who enters the SAT Portal.

How long does it take to resolve my clarification?

Within a period of no more than three business days following its presentation.

It is best to comply with tax obligations. If you have a pending issue with the SAT, it is important that you resolve it for your benefit.

With information from the SAT

