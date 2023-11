He Service tax administration (SAT) is the tax authority in Mexico. In the operation of its functions, It is possible that the organization freezes bank deposits of account holders so that they do not have them and here we explain in which cases it performs this action.

According to the same SAT, The immobilization of bank deposits means that they cannot be used, even for the amount of the updated debt and its accessories. This happens when:

You have tax debts and at the time you did not file a means of defense or, the final resolution was in favor of the SAT, consequently, the authority exercises the collection and directly requests the commercial banking institutions to immobilize and transfer the resources that locates in your name, up to the amount of your updated tax debts and their accessories (surcharges, fines and execution expenses).

You have tax debts subject to some means of defense and there is an obligation to guarantee them, and you have not offered any guarantee, consequently, the authority orders the multiple banking institutions to immobilize sufficient deposits to guarantee up to the amount of your debts updated tax records and their accessories (surcharges, fines and execution expenses).

If that’s the case, The taxpayer has the option of requesting that his bank deposits not be frozen and offering, in exchange, some other type of guaranteeas they are:

Deposit in money or letter of credit issued by an authorized banking institution

Secure the mortgage

Bond granted by authorized institution

Solidarity obligation assumed by a third party who verifies its suitability and solvency

But in the administrative proceedings

Securities or credit portfolio of the taxpayer himself

You should not forget that the SAT notifies you of this act via tax mailbox or in person.as long as this tax authority has a record of your email or you can be reached at your tax address, otherwise the notification is made by court.

