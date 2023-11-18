The year is about to end and everyone Taxpayers of the Tax Administration Service (SAT) know that their time is approaching to comply with your tax obligations, the Annual Declarationwhich represents a headache for some.

The annual tax return is a fiscal responsibility that you must comply with as a natural or legal person, this is how the SAT knows what your income and expenses generated during the year are. This takes place in the month of April, in accordance with the provisions of article 150 of the Income Tax Law.

If you are a salaried employee, you are probably wondering whether or not you should file your annual return. Below we will resolve that question.

Do I have to submit an annual return if I am an employee?

According to the Tax Administration Service, Salaried people are those hired by one or more employerswhich assigns them a series of activities during their work day, pay them a sum of money periodicallyin addition to granting them some benefits such as benefits.

This category includes those who work as workers, secretaries, counter employees, assistants, cashiers, officials, among others. If you are in this regime, you should know that it is the employer who withholds the Income Tax (ISR) and is authorized to carry out the tax obligations of his workers.

In this sense, it is the figure of the pattern the one that withholds the Income Tax (ISR) and is empowered to carry out the tax obligations of its workers.

Now, according to the SAT, you must submit your annual return if:

If you obtained income greater than 400,000 pesos in the year. If you worked for two or more employers in the same year, even if you have not exceeded 400,000 pesos. If you requested in writing that your employer not present your Annual Declaration. If you stopped providing your services before December 31 of the year in question. If you provided services for salaries to people who do not make withholdings, such as embassies or international organizations. If you obtained other cumulative income (fees, rent, business activities, among others) in addition to salaries. If you received income from retirement, pension, liquidation or some type of worker’s compensation.

Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions