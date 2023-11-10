Los Certificates from the Federation Treasury (Cetes) They are debt instruments issued by the federal government and all Mexicans can invest in them. In fact, this is one of the safest ways to invest.

The Cetes are promissory notes that the government has to raise funds over a period of time. These generate returns for those who invest in them, and therefore, you make your money grow. In that sense, It is one of the financial instruments with the least risk in Mexico, since the government is the one who undertakes to return the investment money.

Because this is a financial activity, it is important to be very clear about how these are reflected before the Secretariat of Tax Administration (SAT).

What taxes are paid when you invest in Cetes?

According to the Tax Administration Service (SAT), investments in Cetes are considered income, so taxes must be paid. These are calculated on returns and not based on the money you invested.

The investment in Cetes is declared in the annual tax return, which is made in April for individuals.

The presence of the annual declaration is an obligation for investors, it does not matter if you are an employee or an individual; However, it is not as bad as it sounds, since doing this procedure can benefit your finances by obtaining a favorable balance.

