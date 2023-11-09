All Mexicans who have an economic activity or carry out a money transaction have the obligation to report their actions to the tax authority. But in this report, which is sent to the Tax Administration Service (SAT), there is also the possibility of demonstrating that some products or services purchased are of personal use for the proper performance of our physical or work functions and, therefore, taxes on them are forgiven, including those that refer to the medical category.

Yes, if the tax regime is a natural person, in your Annual Declaration, you have the right to file some personal deductions that he SAT stipulate to reduce your tax cost. Given this, Many people doubt whether the purchase of medicines includes these benefits, which is why this information interests you.:

What are personal deductions?

These are the expenses that as a taxpayer you have the right to reduce from your cumulative income in the Annual Declaration for the year..

Personal deductions are:

Health

Medical, dental and professional services fees in psychology and nutrition*. They are deductible if they are provided by people with a professional title, legally issued and registered by the competent educational authorities.

Hospital expenses and medicines included in hospital bills*. Pharmacy receipts are not applicable.

Nurse fees*.

Analysis, clinical studies*.

Purchase or rental of devices for the recovery or rehabilitation of the patient*.

Prosthesis*.

Purchase of graduated optical lenses to correct visual effects*.

Premiums for medical expenses insurance, complementary or independent of health services provided by public social security institutionsl.

These health expenses will be deductible when they have been made for you, your spouse or partner, your parents, grandparents, children and grandchildren.

In conclusion, No, the medications you buy at the pharmacy to alleviate some illness cannot be deducted, even if they have been prescribed by a certified doctor; To do so, they would have to be included in a hospitalization bill.

* Payment of these expenses must be made by taxpayer’s nominative check, electronic funds transfer, credit, debit or service card. The deduction does not apply if the payment was made in cash.

You can obtain a favorable balance if you present your deductions in your Annual Return.

The total amount of personal deductions (except medical expenses due to incapacity and disability, donations, voluntary contributions and complementary retirement contributions, as well as tax incentives) cannot exceed five Annual Measurement and Update Units (UMA) or 15% of the total. of your income, including exempt income, whichever is less.

For more information, consult the tax provisions applicable to the regime that corresponds to you, where you can specifically check the legal regulations of your activity.

With information from the SAT

OA

