The year is about to end and for many workers that is good newssince it represents the arrival of extra income, because while some receive a bonus, others They receive what has been accumulated in their cash or savings fund.

It is important to remember that this tool is created with the purpose of promoting savings in the worker, given that a discount is periodically made on their salary for these concepts, to be delivered to them after a certain time.

In case you are wondering if the Tax Administration Service (SAT) deducts taxes for receiving money from your savings account or fund, we will resolve that question below.

Can the SAT deduct taxes if I receive a cash or savings fund?

The first thing is to know the difference between the savings bank and the savings fund, since many have the belief that they are the same, however, they are two different things.

The savings fund It is a benefit where The company and the worker contribute a part of their income to create savings for the employee. This money is deducted biweekly from the employees’ salaries and the money grows little by little with the contributions made by the company, for the same amount.

On the other hand, the savings bankalthough it is a benefit that the company provides to the employeesthey are the ones They decide how much the company will withhold from their salary every certain time.

The difference between both forms of savings is that if you have a savings account, the SAT cannot withhold taxes from you, since the money saved comes from you as a worker.

Regarding the savings fund, if it is managed by a financial institution, the company must withhold taxes. However, if the fund is a personal account and does not earn additional interest, no taxes apply.

Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions