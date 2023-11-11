If you are a natural person, your obligation is to present an Annual Declaration before the Tax Administration Service (SAT) on your income, but also on the expenses that as a taxpayer you have the right to reduce from your cumulative income.

This is where the issue becomes more complex because For the SAT, not all expenses are deductibleso it is important to know the Income Tax Law (LISR) which is the legislation that governs this particular matter.

And that’s how many question whether clothing, including that purchased for the performance of professional activity, is subject to deductions.

Clearly, No, clothing expenses are not considered a deduction in the taxpayer’s return because it is not expressly described in Article 151 of the LISR.

According to the newspaper El Economisma, “These types of expenses could not be applied as deductible expenses of your activity either, because the LISR does not establish authorized deductions for individuals who receive income from salaries and wages”.

However, for many accountants there is the possibility of yes do it when it comes to work uniforms that companies must provide, but It is a cost that the company must assume, that is, it is not valid as a natural person.

Some personal deductions are:

Medical, dental and professional services fees in psychology and nutrition*. They are deductible if they are provided by people with a professional title, legally issued and registered by the competent educational authorities.

Hospital expenses and medicines included in hospital bills*. Pharmacy receipts are not applicable.

Nurse fees*.

Analysis, clinical studies*.

Purchase or rental of devices for the recovery or rehabilitation of the patient*.

Prosthesis*.

Purchase of graduated optical lenses to correct visual effects*.

Premiums for medical expenses insurance, complementary or independent of health services provided by public social security institutions.

* Payment of these expenses must be made by taxpayer’s nominative check, electronic funds transfer, credit, debit or service card. The deduction does not apply if the payment was made in cash.

You can obtain a credit balance if you present your deductions in your Annual Return.

The total amount of personal deductions (except medical expenses due to incapacity and disability, donations, voluntary contributions and complementary retirement contributions, as well as tax incentives) cannot exceed five Annual Measurement and Update Units (UMA) or 15% of your total income, including exempt income, whichever is less.

For more information consult the tax provisions applicable to the regime that corresponds to youwhere you can specifically check the legal regulations of your activity.

With information from the SAT

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions