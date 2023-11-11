It seems like something harmless: providing an electronic invoice to someone close to you who asks you for that favor because they need to receive that money. Although the amount is low, It is a practice that could bring you serious problems. before the Tax Administration Service (SAT), so pay attention.

Sometimes, a family member or close friend asks for this favor from “someone who is discharged in the SAT“, They even offer to pay the taxes that this generates and even give extra compensation. But how beneficial is it for the holder of the invoice?

At the outset, you must assume the taxes corresponding to the payment., that you are the owner of the invoice that is issued. Emphasizing that already, de facto, it is an illegal act and has legal effects for you.

That is, if you issue an invoice, You would have to have all the fiscal mechanisms to demonstrate to the SAT that that income is yours, in addition to paying the corresponding VAT and ISR.

Now, for it to be valid, The transaction would have to be electronic and not exceed 15 thousand pesos, otherwise, the tax authority will look for the origin of the money.

With the new digital version of the invoice, the payment of the income must contain who made it and when, as well as where it came from and for what service. If there is an inconsistency between the tax regime and the service provided, it will be cause for review. For example, how could a lawyer issue an invoice for an item that specifies mechanic services for the repair of a car?

What you must not forget is that For the SAT, any discrepancy is cause for reviewhence could request your deposit information from financial institutions that have this information and begin an audit.

The most important thing is that each account holder seeks accounting advice to know what their situation is and not get into trouble..

