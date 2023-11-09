Tax responsibilities in Mexico apply to all those who have a commercial activity or mobilize resources and, if you are a natural person, in your Annual Declaration, you have the right to file some personal deductions that the Tax Administration Service (SAT) stipulates to reduce your tax cost.

Each profession, in turn, due to its nature, has particularities for making deductions and here we present four: doctor, lawyer, actor and musician.

What are personal deductions?

These are the expenses that as a taxpayer you have the right to reduce from your cumulative income in the Annual Declaration for the year..

What can doctors deduce?

Travel costs to conferences, forums and events

Professional liability insurance

Salaries, insurance and benefits from the IMSS and Infonavit

Employee training

Uniforms, supplies and medical equipment

Rental, electricity, water, telephone, property, internet and maintenance costs

What can lawyers deduce?

Salaries, training, insurance and employee benefits

Office costs (rent, water, electricity, property, telephone, internet and maintenance)

Office supplies

Investments in fixed assets, such as furniture and computer equipment

What can actors and musicians deduce?

Instruments, clothing and technical expenses such as photography and advertising

Travel expenses, including transportation, food and lodging

Medical, dental, nutritional or psychological services, hospital expenses, clinical studies, prostheses, prescription optical lenses, medical expenses insurance

Preschool to high school tuition

Funeral expenses

Donations to authorized institutions and voluntary contributions to the retirement fund

* Payment of these expenses must be made by taxpayer’s nominative check, electronic funds transfer, credit, debit or service card. The deduction does not apply if the payment was made in cash.

You can obtain a favorable balance if you present your deductions in your Annual Return.

The total amount of personal deductions (except medical expenses due to incapacity and disability, donations, voluntary contributions and complementary retirement contributions, as well as tax incentives) cannot exceed five Annual Measurement and Update Units (UMA) or 15% of the total. of your income, including exempt income, whichever is less.

For more information, consult the tax provisions applicable to the regime that corresponds to you, where you can specifically check the legal regulations of your activity.

With information from the SAT

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions