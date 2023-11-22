Suara.com – A netizen again shared a TikTok upload of a woman which went viral. The Tiktoker is Ayda Prasasti or Sasti who often shows evidence of her father’s sweet treatment.

Through a video uploaded to his TikTok account, @sasfly, on November 21 2022, Sasti shows a temple. He wrote a statement that the building was made by his father. Ki Joko Bodo, he said, was rude to his family.

“My biggest flex is having a temple made by my father (Ki Joko Bodo),” wrote Sasti.

“It’s different, I’ve never had a boyfriend, but my father has a crush on his family. Let’s join the trend,” wrote Sasti again in the video caption.

Netizens also praised Ki Joko Bodo’s sweet attitude towards his family. Not a few of them were jealous of the Ayda Prasasti that their father made for the temple. This also made Sasti’s profile arouse curiosity.

Profile Sasti

There is not much information about Ki Joko Bodo’s son. However, her full name is Ayda Prasasti Paraningrum. He is a graduate of Multimedia Broadcasting from the University of Indonesia (UI) in September 2023.

Sasti uploaded her graduation photo via her Instagram account, @aydaprasasti. With thousands of followers, he received endorsements there. Apart from that, he is apparently often active as the host of the Sobat7 event on Trans7.

The program presents guest stars who will be interviewed by Sasti to discuss certain matters. On the other hand, this beautiful girl has a melodious voice. He quite often uploads videos covering a song.

Apart from Instagram, Sasti is also active on TikTok with the account name @sasfly. There he also showed the temple that had been built by Ki Joko Bodo. He even told about his father’s struggle which is engraved on the temple.

Sasti said Ki Joko Bodo was imprisoned for stealing his engaged mother. His father had even been a busker and lived in the Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) pavilion because he had no money.

“My father was willing to go to prison because he got my mother, who was already engaged. Demonstrated by residents for taking over my mother, ostracized, not approved of, became a busker, lived at the TMII pavilion because he didn’t have any money when he moved to Jakarta. The history of his struggle is immortalized through carvings on the walls of the house,” he wrote. Sasti in a TikTok video.

Ayda Prasasti’s love and devotion to Ki Joko Bodo also never disappeared. This is proven by a photo of a birthday cake for his father which he uploaded after the former psychic died.

Contributor: Xandra Junia Indriasti