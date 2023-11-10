Filippo Inzaghi, Salernitana coach, made statements at the end of the 2-2 draw against Sassuolo

The first of the two advance matches of the twelfth matchday ends A league. The game was played at 6.30pm Sassuolo–Salernitana. It ends 2-2 with a draw that doesn’t make anyone happy. At the end of the challenge Filippo spoke Inzaghi. Below are the statements released to DAZN:

“I knew we would make this start, I asked to attack and take the lead. A team that has to save itself cannot concede a goal like the first, on the long ball we have to jump and not lose the aerial duel. We need more malice then we have also had the ball to make it 3-1. In the second half a bit of apprehension set in, we need to get our legs moving again for 90 minutes and it’s not easy because we intensified our work. However, we came to play against a very strong team , who beat Inter and Juventus and with out-of-class players like Berardi. We are close to victory, we will play against Lazio in the second half, we must continue like this and win as soon as possible.”

OCHOA – “He was good in the second half. The first half was exceptional on our part and we had to end it with the third goal. I don’t discover Ochoa. In the second half I tried to change and put in everything I had to try to come back. I kept two strikers because I didn’t want to lower myself. Let’s bring this point home, with this attitude the victory will come soon.”

CANDREVA – “He is one of our best players, I knew he could give us a lot during the match as he did. Soon we will see the best Candreva again because we need him a lot. How do we resolve this moment? Salernitana hasn’t won away from home since January, they shouldn’t take over fear but they are human. However, I want to see more malice and desire not to concede goals. I have just arrived and I will pass it on to them soon, there has been progress. We must give and do more but we will keep the applause at the end of the match. A victory for us It would take away a lot of worries and we want to give it to the fans and the club as soon as possible. We hope it arrives with Lazio.”

HANDBALL IN THE AREA – “No, but if he touches it it’s a penalty because the arm isn’t close. We’re small and after last week I don’t want to complain anymore. We hope to win next week, I believe in it. Seeing so many fans on Friday evening , we have the duty to do more and give our best. Now it’s the break and it’s hard when you have so many players leaving. Since I arrived I’ve never had a whole week to work, we’ve played twice Friday and then there was the Italian Cup. However, I see that the atmosphere is changing, I will give my all and I am happy to be here. It is a privilege to be here and the players must understand this too. I believe blindly in this team, no one forced me to accept this challenge. It’s the first time I’ve taken over because I like to make retreats. Anyone who pulls their leg back with me doesn’t take the field because Salernitana comes first.”

MORE HAPPY FOR MILAN OR FOR SIMONE – “Happy for both of them. Simone confirms that he is one of the best coaches in Europe and Milan played a great game. A great week that we wanted to end with a great victory but I’m sure which will arrive soon.”

November 10, 2023 (changed November 10, 2023 | 9.25pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED