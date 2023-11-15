Warner Bros. Pictures

The film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, directed by James Gunn, will not feature Sasha Calle. There will be a new actress for Kara Zor-El.

Sasha Calle is not coming back as Supergirl. The actress who played Kara Zor-El in the DC Extended Universe during The Flash movie will not return for the project led in production by James Gunn. A project titled Woman of Tomorrow and is based on the comic of the same name by Tom King. The information comes from the prestigious media outlet Deadline. This news arises because the casting of the young star was carried out under the previous management of DC Studios. Before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over directing superhero movies at the studio.

It had been anticipated that Sasha Calle could play a relevant role in the DC Universe after her debut as Supergirl. But with changes in direction and creative focus under the new management, his participation in James Gunn’s project seems unlikely. Of course, it’s a shame we won’t see her in Woman of Tomorrow. But we will have a new actress in the role of Kara Zor-El.

‘Woman of Tomorrow’ will have another leading actress

The choice of Sasha Street as Supergirl generated great expectations and excitement among fans of the DC Universe. But it seems that changes in the leadership of DC Studios have led to decisions that affect the course of the narrative and the cast of the projects in development. Everything indicates that the substitution and replacement of the young star will take place over the next few years.

The project Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow led by James Gunn represents a new direction for the DC Universe regarding the character of Kara Zor-El. And Sasha Calle’s absence suggests a reevaluation and adjustment in the studio’s vision for the narrative and characters in its future superhero films.

