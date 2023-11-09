Lazio-Roma on Sunday and the two coaches are already in the match. The Biancocelesti coach attacks the League for the calendar, the Portuguese replies: “We have 48 hours less to recover, but I can’t criticize anyone”

Elmar Bergonzini

November 8, 2023 (change at 2.53pm) – MILAN

It’s derby time. It’s time to understand which way the scales tip. On Sunday afternoon, at 6pm, Lazio and Roma will meet face to face. And so do Sarri and Mourinho. Both have already spoken about the derby, fueling that fire that in reality never goes out in the city. Last season the Biancocelesti won both the first leg and the second leg (always 1-0), and they have finished the championship ahead of their cousins ​​for four years in a row (it hasn’t happened for 30 years). Currently, however, the Giallorossi are ahead in the standings. The balance appears absolute. This is why Sarri and Mourinho are already trying to gain some psychological advantage. “Roma can afford a sort of friendly match on Thursday in the Europa League, while we waged a sporting war with Feyenoord – said Sarri -. There is a fundamental difference. It doesn’t seem to me to be a particularly intelligent choice on the part of the League to put the derby in the week in which the cups are played. Sometimes decisions seem to be made by people unrelated to football, I think it could have been done differently.”

In reality, Mourinho also spoke about the derby on Sunday evening: “Lazio will have a 48-hour advantage because they play on Tuesday and we play on Thursday, but I’m at peace with the League this time, I don’t want to criticize anyone. I’d be an idiot.” Points of view, in short. Both Sarri and Mourinho say they see strategic, or at least calendar, advantages for their rivals. A paradox, which however turns into normality at the derby. The Portuguese coach then also wanted to recall the episode of Ibanez’s expulsion, which influenced the last derby: “I expect the usual Lazio, a team with a lot of experience, the experience that led to Ibanez’s expulsion last year. They know how to manage the game.”

However, there is a big difference between Mourinho and Sarri. While the Portuguese often calls the Roman fans together and pampers them (“In none of the teams I have coached have I seen this connection with the public and this support while we were one step away from losing at home”, he said after the victory against Lecce in Sunday), also supported by corporate policy which, over the years, has often kept ticket prices low to encourage attendance at the stadium, Sarri, who had asked the Lazio players to create hell with Feyenoord, had to clash with politics an increase in the cost of tickets for the Formello club compared to the past. Before Tuesday’s Champions League match, the Curva Nord protested about the high cost of tickets, precisely because season ticket holders would also like there to be lower prices to fill the stadium more easily. The biggest difference between Mourinho and Sarri, in communication, is in the support they get from the club.

For the rest, in reality both always try to indicate their opponents as the favorites in the derby. This has been the case since their first season in Rome (for both 2021-22). If Mourinho often, even in his previous experiences, complains about the referees or makes references to past episodes, Sarri points the finger at the drafting of the calendar or the conditions of the pitch. Tricks to shift attention and tension to the other side of the Tiber. But then in Rome it’s always derby time.

