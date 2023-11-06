The coach: “We received a lot of criticism but we are clearly improving.” And on the match against Feyenoord: “I don’t agree with those who say it’s a match to win at all costs”

The expression on the face is that of important eves. Tense and a little worried. Even if he denies that it is a decisive match, Maurizio Sarri knows that tomorrow’s match against Feyenoord is a match that is very similar to those from inside or outside. Without the three points tomorrow, qualification for the Champions League round of 16 would become very complicated if not impossible. “But I don’t agree with those who say it’s a game to win at all costs. It is certainly a challenge that will weigh heavily on the fate of the group, but beware of taking the results in the Champions League for granted.” In any case, Lazio will do everything to win, as they did last year at the Olimpico in the Europa League against the same opponent. “But that match doesn’t count for anything – Sarri slows down – because Feyenoord has changed a lot and has strengthened a lot. It’s a very aggressive team, bordering on systematic fouling, which prevents you from playing. To get the upper hand we will have to move the ball very quickly, but if the conditions of the Olimpico pitch are the same as the last time we played there it will be a problem.”

Sarri then also talks about the delicate moment his training is experiencing. “We received a lot of criticism for the last match (lost against Bologna, ed.), but it was based only on the result because the performance was there. The data indicates that we are clearly improving in various respects, but we still need to grow.” The criticism did not spare him either, with rumors of a possible farewell at the end of the season. “All false – Sarri cuts short -. I have said many times that I feel great at Lazio and I want to end my career here.” At the moment he only counts Feyenoord and then the derby on Sunday. Last year there was the same combination, precisely in this period: first the match with the Dutch (which Lazio lost in Rotterdam, also because their minds were already on Roma) and then the derby which the Biancocelesti won. “We must not make the same mistake of making choices. They are both very important matches. The Champions League is the best there is for a club team, but for us it has to be fun. Work is instead the championship. Also because the only way we can get back to the Champions League next year is to finish in the top four in Serie A.” Finally, a thought for Immobile, candidate to return as starter tomorrow evening. “With Ciro there are two possibilities: either we dump him or we recover him. I want to get him back, also because there are no other players in the squad capable of guaranteeing us 25 goals.”