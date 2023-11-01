Young Eren and young Yilmaz get along worse and worse. Sarp is getting closer to Süsen, something that Ömer cannot stand, and young Eren spends more time with Ahmet, which arouses the jealousy of Sevval’s son.

The last straw was when Ahmet told his family that he wants to recognize Ömer as his biological son so that he has the same rights as Sarp and Yasmin.

Sarp is not willing to allow it and devises a plan to avoid it. The young man lies to Ömer saying that he does not want any more fights or to continue with this war that is leading them nowhere. The young man continues with his plan and asks his brother if he can take him on his motorcycle since he has the car in the workshop.

It’s all about an excuse. While they are on the motorcycle, Sarp tells him that he is an idiot for having believed everything he has told him while he covers his eyes so that he cannot see the road: “I would rather kill you before you belong to the same family as me.” ”.

Ömer manages to stop before having a terrible time as he tells her that he is crazy and that they could have died while telling her to stay away from him. Then they fight and during the struggle, Ömer pushes Sarp and the young man hits his head hard with a stone. It will be OK?

