Lies, conspiracies and anger constantly surround the protagonists of Hermanos. In the last chapter, the most tense situations have been experienced and it seems that the only one who breathes some happiness at the Ataman school is Oğulcan, since Afra is more aware of him every day.

To prevent Süsen from telling Ömer the truth about Kadir and Leyla’s accidents, Sarp made up that they were dating. Now they must continue with the lie to make it credible and to do this, Süsen shared a photo with Sarp with the phrase “for new beginnings.” Everyone was shocked to discover this new relationship and Ömer acknowledged that he already knew, although with Yasmin and Asiye’s conflict, he did not want to think about it much.

Despite still being angry with him for having gone to dinner with Yasmin and their mothers, Asiye approached Doruk at school and pretended to be great with him to hit her classmate in the face. Akif’s son quickly realized what her girlfriend was up to and got angry with her. He didn’t understand that she could have such a childish attitude! Will the couple be able to resolve their differences?

As if she wasn’t already upset enough about the fight she had just had with Doruk, Asiye was shocked to hear Ömer and Yasmin talking about her. Young Eren couldn’t help but interrupt her conversation and reproached them for saying anything but nice things about her behind her back. Even though her brother wanted to explain, she left disappointed.

Having common enemies unites people and that has happened to Gönül and Ayla. They both hate Sengül, although for different reasons, and it seems that there is a third person who also can’t stand the Eren aunt: Zehra’s sister-in-law. The three have decided to join forces to make life impossible for her enemy and are already working on a plan to annoy her. What will it be about?

Akif and Nebahat drank again and ended up more affectionate than usual when they left the club. In fact, when saying goodbye, without wanting to, but also without wanting to stop the situation, they kissed each other on the mouth. At that moment, Sevval was also leaving the club and took the opportunity to photograph them. Ayla had already warned her that there was something between them, but until that moment she didn’t want to believe it.

Sarp is really enjoying pretending to be Süsen’s boyfriend. Picking Ömer is what he likes the most and that is why he approached him at school to ask him what bouquet of flowers he should give to Süsen. The two had a small brawl again and it seems that young Eren doesn’t want to know anything more about his brother and his ex-girlfriend.

What will Ayla and Gönül want to do to Sengül? Will Doruk and Asiye speak to each other again? Will Sevval tell Suzan that Akif is unfaithful? Don’t miss the next chapter to find out!