The rossoblù president is sure, as he underlines in the interview with Forbes: abandoning the team (currently sixth in the standings) is not among his plans

Matteo Dalla Vite

November 10th – 4.45pm – Bologna

Commitment is not lacking and will not be lacking. This is the consideration that Joey Saputo, president of sixth-placed Bologna, certifies in an interview with “Forbes”. Thus: “There is absolutely no intention of leaving the club – said the club’s number one since 2015 -. If over time they were to make serious proposals to join the company alongside me with a vision compatible with mine, the I will certainly take it into consideration, with the aim of increasing Bologna’s potential.”

tickets

—

Bologna is preparing for the Apennine derby against the highest (ranking) Fiorentina in recent years. For the occasion, having sold out the 2,500 tickets in the guest sector on the first day, the Gos recently gave the green light to the sale for residents of Emilia Romagna in other sectors, namely Lateral Tribune, Poltronissima, Honorary Tribune and VIP Tribune .

strong bond

—

Joey Saputo will also be there at Franchi, increasingly in Bologna also due to the role of his son Luca in the club and the commitment of his other son (Jesse) as a midfielder in the Under 17s. “As regards the issue of financial sustainability – he continued Saputo on Forbes -, I believe that it is very difficult to achieve it given the high competitiveness of Italian and European football in general, unless shared rules are imposed which oblige everyone to respect specific spending parameters. I have always considered it appropriate that football Italian would adopt, at least in part, the managerial mentality of the South American sports leagues. I think that if the power and autonomy of the League grows, the individual clubs will also grow and benefit from it.”

