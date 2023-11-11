In a long interview with Forbes the patron of Bologna Joey Known took stock of the situation in his eighth year as owner, also taking a look at the future, at sustainability, at the development possibilities of Italian football in a European scenario that is moving towards certain positions that risk modifying the income flows of club. Without mentioning the Super League, Known spoke about the Italian and European contours regarding the sustainability of Bologna which today is sixth in the standings and which Joey has no intention of leaving anytime soon. There has been another denial regarding a hypothetical transfer. However, the chat started from the initial story, that is, from his entry as majority shareholder:

“It was my intention to enter with a minority stake in a European club because as the owner of CF Montreal I was interested in developing synergies that would improve the technical level of my Canadian team – said Joey, who then explained why he took on the responsibility to withdraw the majority shares – Shortly after my entry, the financial difficulties of the new management pushed me to take on the role of shareholder”, Saputo’s admission in the days of the dispute with Joe Tacopina.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED