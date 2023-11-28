Tonight, El Hormiguero has received three comedians who are already old acquaintances of the program: Santiago Segura, Ernesto Sevilla and Pablo Chiapella. The actors have come to talk about the premiere of their next film: Christmas in Your Hands.

After a fun interview full of anecdotes, Trancas and Barrancas appeared at the table to subject the comedians to a fun and innovative game that would demonstrate who has the most mental agility of the three. His prestige was at stake!

Everyone started with five points on their scoreboard and the first to reach 10 would win. Santiago Segura did not take long to excel in the game and surprised his teammates with his great speed when giving his answers. Abraham Mateo, Alejandro Sanz and Paz Padilla have been the famous ones who have awarded him the first points.

Pablo and Ernesto didn’t even want to continue playing when they saw that the director was dominating the game in an overwhelming way. They could still come back, but that has not happened, since Santiago has continued just as successful in the other puzzles. Play the video above and relive the full game!