The new film starring Santiago Segura and Ernesto Sevilla is about to land in cinemas throughout Spain.

We look at the last month of 2023, that time when magic, gifts, good resolutions and the plan to join the gym in January emerge, which you discard as soon as the new year starts. It’s also time to watch old Christmas movies and, why not, some new additions, like Christmas in Your Hands.

The new one movie by Santiago Segura arrives very soon in theaters to try to conquer the Christmas box office, a complicated campaign for any production.

But the power of Santa Claus is unfathomable, and if you combine it with the box office reign that the actor’s films have, Christmas in His Hands has many ballots to sweep.

Joaquin Mazon directs this film co-written by Francisco Arnal and Daniel Monedero. In the cast we find talents such as Ernesto Sevilla, Unax Hayden, Pablo Chiapella, Maria Botto, Emilio Gavira, Paulina Davila, Vadhir Derbez, Ruth Armas and Raul Yuste.

Only a father can save Christmas, and this year it’s not Santa Claus

At the top of this article, you’ll find a short exclusive clip that largely sums up the premise of Christmas in Your Hands. However, we also leave you the synopsis so that you have all the information in full.

“A few days before Christmas, Santa Claus has a sleigh accident in the center of Madrid and ends up in the hospital. Luckily, Salva, his roommate, can replace him in his sacred Christmas duty. Although he is a more accustomed hustler to sell stolen car parts than to distribute gifts.

For Salva, the only way to get his family back is to accept such an endearing mission. The countdown to the arrival of Christmas Eve advances inexorably and she will still have to find Santa’s reindeer, learn to fly on a sleigh and what is even more difficult: learn to be a good person.”

Christmas in your hands evokes films like Go Santa Claus!of Tim Allenor Christmas Chronicles, by Kurt Russellputting Santa Claus in a situation where he will need help from mere mortals to save Christmas Eve.

It will be next December 1, 2023 when Christmas in your hands storm the billboard from movie theaters throughout Spain. Will he work a Christmas miracle?