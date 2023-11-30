Sanguivore Twenty Belowdeveloped and published by Blood Eater Games, will arrive in Early Access on PC from December 1, 2023. Sanguivore Twenty Below is a brand new experience that puts you and your friends in a situation where you must work together while being stalked by bizarre abominations thirsting for flesh and blood. Survival is key and working together is key.

The game plays out as an escape room situation that gradually increases in difficulty and size from rooms to the entire city. Inside, you have to work together to solve puzzles and collect useful tools while trying to escape the clutches of the terrifying Sanguivore. Each distinct area will contain four areas with their own challengesbut each offers four possible escape routes.

Previous article

Goat Simulator 3 in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass