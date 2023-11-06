Granata took the lead with the Paraguayan after 5′ and was joined by Thorstvedt in the 18th minute. Ricci and Rodriguez knocked out in the 1st half. In the 68th minute the Croatian’s goal worth the 3 points

Mario Pagliara

6 November – Turin

The grenade night is very sweet. Toro scores their second consecutive victory in the championship, finds goals from their attackers Sanabria and Vlasic in one fell swoop and officially puts themselves back in the wake of the teams fighting for Europe: seventh place is now two points away. The final 2-1 against Sassuolo (temporarily equalized by Thorstvedt) is, ultimately, also a false result due to how much Juric’s team produced and the missed opportunities to close the score early. The Granata confirm themselves in the midst of tactical, athletic and this time also progressive and interesting growth. On the other hand, Dionisi’s Sassuolo was bad: a dancer in defence, sterile in attack despite a trident which on paper would allow us to imagine very different performances.

subito tony

—

Toro’s start is stunning, Sassuolo slips immediately. In the first five minutes, the Granata produced three great chances and broke through the stuttering Emilian defense. The shot that breaks the balance comes from Tonny Sanabria: fifth minute, Tameze bursts down the right, Sanabria escapes Ferrari and scores the one-nil. It is the Paraguayan’s first goal of the season, which breaks his fast after five and a half months: his last joy on May 21st. Toro had already come close to taking the lead after two minutes with a header from Vojvoda following a cross from Bellanova with Consigli saving for a corner. And in the fourth minute again on Sanabria with a sure shot, at Ricci’s invitation: Consigli’s response was superlative on this occasion.

the return of thorstvedt

—

After seven minutes, a muscle problem in his right thigh forces Ricci to greet the public: in his place Juric launches Vlasic from the stands (he is disqualified, deputy Paro is on the bench). In the first half, Toro was in total control of the match, breaking through on both flanks with Bellanova and Vojvoda continuously, but had the disadvantage of not putting the match on ice. Thus, in the 18th minute, a disengagement error by Rodriguez creates an equalizer opportunity for Dionisi’s team: Berardi takes advantage of it, Laurienté passes, Thorstvedt guesses the shot into the corner with Milinkovic immobile. Granata attacks: in the 25th minute Buongiorno collects Ilic’s free kick with his head, but crashes again against a super Consigli. Fourteen minutes later Zapata comes close to hitting the post following a delightful throw from Linetty. Before the break, Rodriguez also comes off due to muscular problems: Zima comes on in his place.

urlo vlasic

—

At the start of the second half, after a few seconds, Vojvoda launches Sanabria: the Granata attacker finds himself face to face with Consigli, but misses the moment to make it 2-1. Sassuolo tries to shake things up while Toro continues with a good move and in the 66th minute the Emilians hit a post with Laurienté. But the Granata are masters of the evening and deservedly pass in the 68th minute: Tameze (him again, with the second assist) anticipates Thorstvedt, serves Vlasic who breaks the deadlock by scoring his first goal of the season letting go of a liberating scream: 2-1 Toro. Juric’s team fails to score the third goal on several occasions and, without worries, achieves a huge victory.

November 6, 2023 (modified November 6, 2023 | 10:51 pm)

