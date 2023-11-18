Motion addressed to the mayor and signed unanimously by the majority and opposition: “Convene the two clubs to the Municipality”

Controversies, arguments and barricades, which continued for years, have now given way to political unity. In order to avoid the scenario of seeing Milan and Inter emigrate with their respective new stadiums outside Milan from materializing. And so, after the drastic intervention of Mayor Sala yesterday (“Personally I believe that it is a sensational mistake for the clubs not to build the stadium in Milan”), a motion presented by the City Council emerged in which Sala is asked to convene Inter and Milan in the Council. An initiative that saw a compact majority and opposition. Specifically: motion passed with 26 yes and only one no, while the Greens did not participate.

In the text presented by the Lega councilor Samuele Piscina – as reported by Calcio&Finanza – Sala is invited to “do everything in his power to ensure that the clubs continue to compete in a stadium in Milan”, to “summon Milan and Inter” and “in every planning hypothesis” to “undertake a path for the regeneration of the San Siro stadium area, increasing infrastructure and parking spaces and, in the event of a negative outcome of the appeal, of the Meazza itself, to make it a functional hub and usable throughout the year”.