The Curva Sud will lead Meazza in the firm and harsh protest against the former goalkeeper, considered a traitor. And after the whistles after Udinese, the fans expect a Rossoneri reaction in the Champions League

Francesco Pietrella

6 November – MILAN

Donnarumma has already had a taste of what will happen tomorrow. In September the AC Milan fans present at San Siro during Italy-Ukraine booed him for ninety minutes, anticipating the scenario we will see against PSG.

choreography

—

Gigio will be booed again. Even in Paris he was targeted by the Rossoneri present in France, but this time it will be even worse. It seems that the Curva Sud is preparing a choreography against him. Many will also wear a t-shirt with the number 71, which in the Neapolitan grimace indicates “the man of m…”. A few days ago he posted a photo full of unopened packages, complete with a caption addressed to the doorman: “You’ve got mail for you…”. In short, San Siro will be a hostile environment for Gigio, guilty of having “betrayed” the Rossoneri shirt in the summer of 2021 after qualifying for the Champions League after seven years. The golden boy who grew up in the youth sector for the Milan fans will always be “the ungrateful one”, the one who turned his back on the parent company despite his debut at 16 and an eternal love declared several times.

booed

—

A completely different thing compared to Tonali. Sandro was greeted by chants and applause right from the warm-up, while Gigio will live ninety minutes under a cloud of boos. Against Ukraine he went to warm up under the Rossoneri corner and was targeted by the AC Milan fans present. Frattesi, at the end of the match, spoke of an “unworthy scenario”. “When I heard the whistles, I hugged him and told him that I love him.” This time it will be his PSG teammates who reassure him. Before the first leg, Gigio reiterated his respect for the club that brought him made him become the national team’s starting goalkeeper: “This club has given me everything, I will thank them forever. Finding Milan again is a great emotion for me. ” But words won’t save him.

reaction

—

Team chapter. After the defeat against Udinese, the curve booed the team for the first time after years of almost unconditional support. In difficult moments the stadium reacted badly – see after the defeat against Sassuolo in January 2023, five slaps at home -, but the organized support had never taken a position “against”. This time yes, and the feeling is that against PSG the performance will count above all. In the first leg Milan lost 3-0, so far in Europe they have only scored two points. He comes from two knockouts in a row at San Siro against Juventus and Udinese. It hasn’t happened since 2019, with Marco Giampaolo on the bench. Other times. Finally, after the latest defeat, eight players headed towards the South to try to raise their heads and show pride, but the curve continued to whistle. Against PSG it will be essential to react.

November 6 – 4.52pm

