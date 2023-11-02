The accident occurred yesterday afternoon in San Fior, Treviso, in via Galilei. Among the hypotheses under consideration is that of the race

November 2, 2023

San Fior, Treviso – Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 1 Novembera tragic accident occurred which took the life of Daniele Gnoffo, 18 years old.

The boy had borrowed a friend’s motorbike to try it out, but shortly afterwards, for reasons still unknown, he lost control of the vehicle, impacting violently against the pavement and subsequently against a gate. Despite emergency transport by air ambulance to Conegliano hospital, the young man died shortly afterwards. The event happened in via Galilei.

According to initial reconstructions of the facts, Daniele would have asked a friend to let him try the motorbike and shortly afterwards, even though the road was straight, the young man would have lost control of the motorbike. Among the possible causes that are considered there is the hypothesis of competition between motorcyclists.

In the past – in via Galilei, a 500 meter straight – Motorcycle rallies were reported where there was no shortage of wheelies and various acrobatics. In September the municipal police also conducted an inspection in response to complaints about engine noise caused by these rallies.

Stock image