After the purchase of Microsoft, times of change are coming for both Activision and Blizzard Entertainment. In the case of the latter, it has suffered the departure of one of its longest-serving members: Samwise Didier, who announced his retirement from the company.

In a statement which he published through his “It was never just a job for me (…) I joined in 1991 and it immediately became my second home,” he declared.

In addition, he added that he learned everything he knows from them, from how to use a computer to animating his creations and making them come to life. “If I had to leave some words of wisdom they would be these: Blizzard family, always draw big shoulder pads,” he said, making a comical reference to the size of these accessories in his games.

The company’s president, Mike Ybarra, answered to his post thanking him for his work: “your talent helped build Blizzard’s signature art style and I know many of our artists have learned a lot from you over the years (…)Congratulations on your retirement!” wrote.

A huge legacy

For those who don’t know him, the creative has been there practically since the beginning of the company in 1991 (when it was called Silicon & Synapse) and has contributed to all the company’s games such as the Warcraft universe, Diablo and Starcraft. Although his main position was art director, he also served as producer and even voice actor for the character of Samuro in Heroes of the Storm.

Also, he is known as the person responsible for the creation of the Pandaren, one of the most recognized races in the Warcraft universe. The artist has always said that he is a big fan of pandas and had initially created them as a simple joke, until one day the team decided that it would be a great idea to include them as one of the playable races of the legendary MMO.

In addition, he was also the leader of the rock band Elite Tauren Chieftain (ETC), a group of Blizzard employees who played mainly when Blizzcon was held. His best-known song is “The Power of the Horde”, which can be heard in the credits of Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne.

There is no doubt that he was a prominent figure in all these years throughout the company and that he will be greatly missed in the community, one of those personalities that only makes us appreciate more the work and role they have in the industry.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord