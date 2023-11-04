Within Samsung’s mid-range you can find different models, but the truth is that one of the firm’s most complete and best-selling is the Galaxy A34 5G. This phone has been on the smartphone market for a few months and, since then, it has become one of the most desired options. And the best of all is that, right now, the price drops with this discount on Amazon.

To get a good mobile phone for the first time, you not only need to go for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there are also models within the mid-range that are very worthwhile and will be very well priced. For example, this particular model has Super AMOLED screen of good dimensions and even a triple rear camera. And this is just the beginning, so… what are you waiting for?

A top mid-range

This 5G smartphone from Samsung has a series of features that attract attention. First off, the Galaxy A34 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED touch panel with FHD+ resolution. So it does not have a small screen and has good image quality to watch videos, movies, series, etc. In addition to this, it should also be noted that it offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz

On the other hand, it should be noted that it has an elegant and simple design, and the best thing is that it barely weighs 199 grams. So it will not be at all uncomfortable to use it with one hand. And if we go fully inside, we can see how it hides a processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 con 6 GB de RAMideal for using your mobile just the way you want.

For almost €130 less with 128 GB

Leaving aside the previous specifications, we must continue to take a closer look at everything that this top Samsung mid-range mobile offers. For example, it comes with a maximum capacity of 5,000 mAh which offers up to 2 days of autonomy. Although, like any device, this varies depending on the use made of the phone.

Also, when it’s time to charge it, the good thing is that it won’t take as long as you think, and less than your old cell phone, all thanks to its 25W fast charging. The negative side is that the firm no longer includes the fast charging adapter inside the box. The good thing is that you can buy it on Amazon for only €11.90, since the USB C cable is included.

Regarding the photographic section, this 5G phone comes with the following configuration: 48 megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a third 5-megapixel macro sensor. So their cameras will give you a lot of play.

And, finally, you have to know its price. We are before the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G con 128 GB which, at its launch, cost you €399. However, right now on Amazon you can find it for only €259.27, that is, almost 140 euros less compared to the almost €400 that this 5G smartphone previously cost you. Don’t think twice and get a new mobile at the best price.