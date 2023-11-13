If, with the many times we have seen it on sale, you have not yet equipped yourself with the SSD all-rounder T7 Shield of Samsungdon’t worry, here you have a new opportunity to get the best seller with 1 TB of capacity at a discounted price. Specifically for 68.99 euros with fast and free shipping included.

SAMSUNG T7 Shield 1TB Beige

With a price on the Samsung website of 106 euros, Amazon offers it much cheaper as long as we choose it in color beigein which case we can take it for 68.99 euros, saving us about 37 euros therefore. This price also includes free shipping in just one day for Prime users or for those who take advantage of the free trial of the service for one month when placing the order. With this offer, Amazon matches that of PcComponentes, which currently has it for the same 68.99 euros.

As we have already told you on many occasions, the T7 Shield de Samsung It is a portable SSD, with a reduced weight, only 98 grams whose greatest virtue is resistance to bumps and falls, as well as dust and water splashes. Not in vain, it has IP67 certification.

Its memory is of the integrated NVMe type, which results in great sequential speeds, much higher than those of HDD disks. Specifically, it offers rates of up to 1,050 MB/s reading and up to 1,000 MB/s writing concretely.

Additionally, it comes with management software for PC and Mac and we can update it and configure it with a password to protect our files. It also has the corresponding app for smartphones and tablets (iOS or Android) to manage our files from our devices.

