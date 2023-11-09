It’s no secret, Exynos processors are behind all of their direct competition. We are facing one of the best moments in the semiconductor industry, with Qualcomm shining with a Gen 3 that promises to be more powerful and efficient than ever, as well as with MediaTek even surpassing it with its Dimensity 9300.

Meanwhile, we have proposals like the Tensor G3. Developed with Samsung lithography, it is a processor that has made the Pixel 8 Pro one of the less powerful alternatives in the high range. The Exynos bells ring again for next year. It is practically confirmed that the Galaxy S24 family will have these chips in Europe, and the fear that they will perform below the Gen 3 that the American versions will have is not unfounded.

In the midst of uncertainty, news comes from Korean sources that point to a big change in the way these processors are manufactured. According to ZDnet Korea, Samsung Electronics is considering applying a new type of packaging for its chips: stacking or “3D” manufacturing.

This is a type of solution that manufacturers such as AMD, Intel or NVIDIA already use. The classic monolithic design is replaced to start building vertically, stacking components. This allows the size of the chips themselves to be reduced by establishing a three-dimensional structure much more effective when allowing data transit.

According to sources, Samsung is considering how it can apply this type of chips in its Exynos family, having already started development tests with this technology.

The Exynos 2400 that will give life to the Samsung Galaxy S24 is not expected to arrive with these relevant changes in its architecture, but one of the most relevant changes for the future of the Korean giant’s own processor family is on the table. .

