Suara.com – Samsung wants to expand its line of foldable phones to the middle class.

According to the TrendForce report, reported on the GSM Arena page, Sunday (12/11/2023), Samsung plans to announce a mid-range folding cellphone next year.

This is related to previous rumors, but it is still unclear whether this will be a foldable or caged book model.

It’s likely the latter and we might see a Galaxy Z Flip6 FE with more modest specifications.

Not only Samsung, the report also says that Huawei will soon introduce a foldable device at a more competitive price.

According to Revegnus on Twitter, Samsung has set a target price for its mid-range foldable device at 400 US Dollars (Rp. 6.28 million) to 500 US Dollars (Rp. 7.85 million).

Samsung logo illustration. (Shutterstock)

Meanwhile in Europe it will likely be sold for 650 Euros or around Rp. 10.93 million.

This price is incredibly cheap considering the Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at under 800 Euros (Rp. 13.45 million).

TrendForce believes that the driving force behind the expansion of the foldable device market is the cost reduction and expansion strategy of Chinese brands.

Looking at TrendForce’s forecast numbers, by 2023, foldable smartphone shipments could skyrocket to 18.3 million units, marking a 43 percent YoY jump.

However, this number only controls 1.6 percent of the total smartphone market this year.

Entering 2024, it is estimated that there will be growth of 38 percent, which means 25.2 million units and increasing market share to 2.2 percent.

Looking at the medium and long term, TrendForce believes the expansion of the foldable smartphone market is inevitable.

By 2027, shipments could jump to 70 million units, controlling around 5 percent of the global smartphone market.